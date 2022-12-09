Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of CLDX stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 524,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
