Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 524,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,009 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

