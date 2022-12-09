Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.42% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 649,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 256,060 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

INTE opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

