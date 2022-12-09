Centiva Capital LP Has $2.14 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 190.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

