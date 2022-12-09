Centiva Capital LP Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,660 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.86% of Crypto 1 Acquisition worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,932,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 497.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 904,080 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 940,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,670,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAOO opened at $10.13 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

