Centiva Capital LP Has $2.61 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 391.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $346.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $719.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.