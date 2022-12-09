Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,768,328 shares of company stock worth $42,946,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

PINS stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

