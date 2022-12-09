Centiva Capital LP Increases Stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.01% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 726,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,124 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 521,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

