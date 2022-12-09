Centiva Capital LP Invests $2.54 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

DHR stock opened at $271.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

