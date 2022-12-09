Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 21.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,010.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,867.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,914.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

