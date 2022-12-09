Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2,118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 288,889 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

