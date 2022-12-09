Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $34.87

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $34.00. Central Securities shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
Central Securities Trading Down 0.7 %
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity at Central Securities
In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
