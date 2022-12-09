Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Down to $34.87

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $34.00. Central Securities shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

