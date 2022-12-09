Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $407,810.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 911,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $106.76.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.