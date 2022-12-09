Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $407,810.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. 911,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $106.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

