CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

