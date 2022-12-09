CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,804,390 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after buying an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $320.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

