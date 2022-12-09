CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,535,311 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

