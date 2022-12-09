CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048,972 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

PG opened at $151.32 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.28.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

