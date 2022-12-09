CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242,597 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,510,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,963,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.