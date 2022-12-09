CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,465,506 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465,506 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

