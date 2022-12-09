CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,125,844 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125,844 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEI opened at $116.29 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

