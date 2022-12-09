Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $374.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

