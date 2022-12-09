Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on CWSRF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.