Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CWSRF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

