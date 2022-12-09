Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

