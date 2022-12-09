Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises 7.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Chesapeake Energy worth $37,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,844. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

