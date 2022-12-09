Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,293. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $286.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

