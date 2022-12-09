Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. 29,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,550,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $173,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

