Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

NYSE DVN opened at $63.50 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

