Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

