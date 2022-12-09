Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 21,908 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.