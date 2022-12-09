Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

