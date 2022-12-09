Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

