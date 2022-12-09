China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.73

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
