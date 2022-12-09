China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.73

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

About China Eastern Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

