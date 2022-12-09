China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

