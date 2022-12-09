Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 0.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $1,534.24. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,661. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,506.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,486.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.