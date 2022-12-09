Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.33

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and traded as high as $182.12. Christian Dior shares last traded at $182.12, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99.

Christian Dior Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

