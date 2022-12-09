Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $169.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $187.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

