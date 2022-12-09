Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $652,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

