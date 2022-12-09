Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,387 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.67.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

