Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,723 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CME Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $177.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

