Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 399 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equinix were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Equinix by 342.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $683.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.26 and a 200 day moving average of $638.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,691 shares of company stock worth $1,870,388. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

