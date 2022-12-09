Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 616 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $655.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.01. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $933.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

