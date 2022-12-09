Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

