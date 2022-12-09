Citigroup Boosts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $28.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

CIR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 157,018 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

