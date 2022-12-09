Citigroup Boosts CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target to $28.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
CIR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
CIRCOR International Price Performance
Shares of CIR stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
