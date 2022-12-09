Citigroup Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

