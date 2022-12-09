Citigroup Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $126.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

