Citigroup Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $126.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.
3M Stock Down 0.3 %
3M stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
