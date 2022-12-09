Citigroup Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $45.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

CARR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

