Citigroup Raises SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 2,509

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. SGS has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

