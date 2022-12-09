Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.71

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and traded as high as $28.95. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 790 shares.
Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.
About Citizens Bancshares
Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.
