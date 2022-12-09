CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 46,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 59,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOCRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.
CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
