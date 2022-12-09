CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 4%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 46,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 59,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.