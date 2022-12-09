CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.27

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1083238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$30.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

