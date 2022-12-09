Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Hits $49.45 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $49.45 million and $12.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.01686648 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015076 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028922 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.44 or 0.01758760 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

